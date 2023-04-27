CNN’s Dana Bash replaces King on ‘Inside Politics’ show

NEW YORK (AP) — Two veteran CNN political reporters are changing roles. Dana Bash will take over for John King as anchor of “Inside Politics,” which airs at noon weekdays on the network. King says he’s getting back to his roots as a reporter, leading a project where he tells stories about voters in battleground states heading into next year’s election. Bash, a 30-year CNN veteran who is replacing her former husband at “Inside Politics,” will continue co-hosting the weekend ‘State of the Union’ show with Jake Tapper. King calls the new job his “back to the future dream assignment.”

