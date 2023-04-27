GOP report on 2022 election struggles doesn’t mention Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A draft of a report examining the Republican Party’s struggles in last year’s midterms says the results show that voters aren’t interested in “relitigating previous elections” and that failing to heed those warnings could harm the GOP in 2024 and beyond. The draft notably doesn’t mention former President Donald Trump by name, but alludes to the controversial, far-right candidates he endorsed who went on to lose. That includes many who echoed the former president’s lies about a stolen 2020 election. The Republican National Committee is poised to review the draft report as members gather this week in Oklahoma. One committeeman warns the draft isn’t final and could change.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

