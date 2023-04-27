Refurbished Chopin museum reopens in Warsaw with new items

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A museum to Polish pianist and composer Frederic Chopin reopens in Warsaw this week after months of renovations. The museum, which houses Chopin’s last piano and manuscripts of his music, will also display new exhibits including letters he wrote to his companion, the writer George Sand, and her satirical drawing of him. Space has also been made for more items that were owned or linked to the Romantic-era composer, who spent half of his life in Paris. Chopin was born in 1810 near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father.

