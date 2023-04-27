Spain bans ‘dwarf bullfighting’

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament bans “comic” bullfighting events featuring dwarves dressed in costume, in a decision applauded by disability rights groups but condemned by the few surviving performers. Dwarves in Spain dress as firefighters or clowns and fight bulls in a tradition that stretches back decades, but which has declined in popularity. The law approved on Thursday brings Spain into line with European Union directives on discrimination against disabled people at public spectacles.

