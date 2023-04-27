Spain swelters in temperatures more typical of summer

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national weather service says temperatures are set to “reach values typical of summer” across most of the country. A high of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) was forecast for Thursday for the southern Guadalquivir Valley. As people in the country sweltered, Spanish media reported that the Health Ministry would consider implementing a heat prevention plan two weeks early to help regions respond to the effects of the unseasonably warm weather. The State Meteorological Agency says temperatures are “exceptionally high” for April because of a mass of very warm and dry air coming from North Africa. With a long weekend coming up, some people packed beaches along the coast.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.