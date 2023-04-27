Train derails in Wisconsin, sends 2 cars into river

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, possibly injuring one crew member. WKBT-TV reports that the train derailed in Crawford County along the Mississippi River at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre says that about 20 BNSF Railway cars were involved. Two ended up in the river but washed ashore. Officials say hazardous materials believed to be batteries were onboard, but they’ve been contained and don’t pose a threat to the public. A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers says it wasn’t clear if any environmental contamination has happened. A BNSF Railway spokesperson says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

