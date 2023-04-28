Tech-rooted groups seek to shake up San Francisco politics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech entrepreneurs who flocked into San Francisco two decades ago bringing jobs and wealth, and also soaring housing prices and gentrification, are becoming a rising political force in a city they say is woefully off track. They are forming advocacy groups to pressure officials on rising housing costs, public drug dealing and other woes. The groups differ in priorities but all say a small group of progressive power brokers has stymied solutions to some of the city’s most pressing issues. A progressive supervisor who has become a favored target of the new political influencers from the tech world takes a dim view of them, saying they aren’t true champions for regular San Franciscans.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.