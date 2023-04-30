Emergency aid supplies reach Sudan, as fighting sputters on

CAIRO (AP) — An aircraft carrying eight tons of emergency medical supplies has landed in Sudan to help hospitals devastated by more than two weeks of fighting between forces loyal to rival generals. The International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday that the supplies are enough to help treat to more than 1,000 war wounded. A national doctors’ association has said more than two-thirds of hospitals in areas with active fighting are out of service because of a shortage of medical supplies, health workers, water and electricity. The aid flight took off from Jordan on Sunday and arrived in Port Sudan. The conflict in Sudan erupted on April 15 between the nation’s army and its paramilitary force, and threatens to spark a raging civil war.

