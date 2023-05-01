Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search in Texas for a gunman who fatally shot five neighbors with an AR-style rifle has entered a third day after authorities over the weekend acknowledged they had little sense of the killer’s whereabouts despite a widening dragnet near Houston. The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, has been at large since the shooting just before midnight Friday in the rural town of Cleveland. By Sunday evening, authorities said more than 250 officers from multiple jurisdictions have joined the manhunt and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put up $50,000 in reward money for tips leading to Oropeza’s capture. Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that they said Oropeza used in the shootings. Authorities were not sure if he was carrying another weapon.

