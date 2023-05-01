Met Gala 2023 live updates: Get set for fashion’s big night

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion’s biggest night is just a few hours away. After all, it is the first Monday in May. Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Met Gala from The Associated Press. We’ll be bringing you news in all formats, all day and all night, from the carpet and behind the scenes. This year’s theme revolves around the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. He died in 2019 and his selection as this year’s focus is not without controversy, given his unapologetically polemical comments on a variety of topics.

