Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner strolled down the sideline about 1 1/2 hours before the Phoenix Mercury played and hugged and high-fived her teammates, coaches and opposing players. Then it was a little stretching, a little shooting and a little agility work to prepare for a basketball game. Just like old times. Griner returned to game action for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December. The seven-time All-Star finished with 10 points and three rebounds in a WNBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

