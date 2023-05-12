Honduran teen dies in US immigration custody, weeks after crossing southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy from Honduras died this week in U.S. immigration custody. The death underscores concerns about a strained immigration system as the Biden administration manages the end of asylum restrictions known as Title 42. The teenager was identified by a Honduran official as Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza. A U.S. official speaking anonymously says he entered the U.S. several weeks ago and died Wednesday. No cause of death was immediately available nor were circumstances of any illness or medical treatment. Maradiaga has been detained at a facility in Safety Harbor, Florida.

