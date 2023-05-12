US-Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold White House talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will thank Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for Spain’s recent commitment to collaborate with the United States “to expand safe, humane and regular migration pathways” for people from Latin America. Biden and Sánchez are set to hold talks Friday as their countries are collaborating along with Canada to establish migration hubs in Latin America where asylum seekers fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries can go to apply for protection. The two leaders also are expected to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, climate change and other issues. The Biden administration is rolling out new immigration measures at the U.S.-Mexico border since COVID-19 immigration restrictions ended.

By COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

