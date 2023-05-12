USAID chief optimistic on Serbia-Kosovo talks, pledges support

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States’ top international development official says Washington is focusing on the urgency of normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia in EU-brokered talks between the two former war foes. USAID Administrator Samantha Power has been in Kosovo for the past two days, following a three-day visit to Serbia. In February the two countries gave tacit approval to an 11-point EU plan. At a summit in March in North Macedonia, the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia tentatively agreed how it should be implemented. Washington and Brussels have stepped up efforts to help solve the dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as the war rages in Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.