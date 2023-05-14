Palestinians: Israeli forces fatally shoot man in occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian Health officials say Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. Monday’s death was the latest in a spiral of violence that has rocked the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 22-year-old was killed after being shot in the chest in the flashpoint West Bank city of Nablus, a frequent site of Israeli arrest operations. The Israeli military had no immediate comment, but Israeli media reported that troops preparing to demolish the home of a Palestinian attacker came under fire and shot back.

