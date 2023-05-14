Suspected Islamic extremists kill 33 in Burkina Faso
By ARSENE KABORE
Associated Press
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The governor of a state in western Burkina Faso says an attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a village has killed 33 civilians. The provisional death toll from the Thursday evening attack on the village of Youlou in Mouhoun province was announced in a press release. Provincial governor Babo Pierre Bassinga called the attack “cowardly and barbaric.” He said in the statement that the attack happened around 5 p.m. as residents were at work in their fields beside the Mouhoun river. The governor said security actions were underway to counter the extremists. Bassinga urged the population to increase their vigilance and to collaborate with security forces.