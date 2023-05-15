Portuguese chief vs. American deputy in race to lead UN migration agency

GENEVA (AP) — The 175 member countries of the U.N. migration agency are casting ballots to choose its leader for the next five years — an unusual contest between its European director-general and his American deputy, who is looking to oust him from the job. International Organization for Migration director-general Antonio Vitorino of Portugal is looking at a possibly tough contest against his Biden administration-backed deputy, Amy Pope. The election comes as migrants have been on the move like never before, driven from their homes by factors including conflict, economic distress and the growing impacts of climate change.

