China recovery faces pressure after April activity weak, youth unemployment rises

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders face pressure to shore up a slowing economic recovery and generate jobs after consumer spending and other activity in April were weaker than expected and a survey found 1 in 5 young workers in cities was unemployed. Retail sales accelerated following the end of anti-virus restrictions in December but were below forecasts. Chinese economic activity has improved while the U.S. and European economies are cooling following interest rate hikes to extinguish inflation. But consumers, uneasy about the economic outlook and possible job losses, are returning to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.