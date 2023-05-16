Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Leaders from across the continent are heading toward Iceland for a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe that will once more step up support for member state Ukraine and condemn expelled Russia for inflicting war on its neighbor. The two-day summit of Europe’s main human rights body will be centering on providing legal and judicial means to go after the Kremlin. By Wednesday’s conclusion, leaders at the summit want to have the outlines of a system in place to set up a register of all the damage already caused by Russian forces so Moscow can be held liable for compensation to the victims later.

By DAVID KEYTON and RAF CASERT Associated Press

