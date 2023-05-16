‘Evil is not going to win,’ survivor of Texas mall shooting says

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Louisiana man who was injured in a shooting at a Texas mall just over a week ago says he has taken strength from his faith, family, friends and hospital staff. Irvin Walker, who is 46, spoke from a wheelchair Tuesday during a news conference at Medical City McKinney. He says he was looking for a parking place after dropping his girlfriend off at the Allen Premium Outlets when he was struck by gunfire. A doctor at the hospital says Walker was hit with bullet fragments in his head, chest, neck and arm.

