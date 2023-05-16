Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis’ elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who had announced she would resign effective June 1, says she is leaving office immediately. In her statement Tuesday, Gardner, the city’s first Black circuit attorney, said the St. Louis County prosecutor will take over until Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appoints her replacement. Gardner, facing an ouster effort by Missouri’s attorney general and under scrutiny from Republican-led state lawmakers, announced on May 4 that she would resign effective June 1. But after Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell met with a circuit judge in St. Louis to finalize a temporary transfer of power, Gardner said Tuesday she is leaving immediately. The departure ends a turbulent six-and-a-half years in office for Gardner.

