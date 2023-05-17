5 tips to tackle a home remodel in an uncertain economy

Homeowners may be reconsidering their remodeling plans this year because of the economy’s recent turbulence, but planning and prioritizing can help you accomplish projects with confidence. An emergency fund is a must-have when the economy feels uncertain, and outlining your financial priorities can help you progress toward your top goals this year. Start with necessary fixes and those that will save you money before moving to discretionary projects, and compare financing options if you need to borrow for a remodel. Finally, consider delaying a couple of projects until material and labor costs return to normal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.