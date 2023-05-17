Man who witnessed George Floyd murder by police suing Minneapolis over officers’ actions

One of the most vocal bystanders who watched as a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd is suing the city, alleging he was assaulted and suffered emotional distress. Donald Williams filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court. Williams in the lawsuit alleges that while ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck on May 25, 2020, he threatened Williams and other bystanders with mace after Williams expressed concern for Floyd. The lawsuit also alleges that Chauvin and another ex-officer, Tou Thao, taunted bystanders and that Thao placed his hand on Williams’ chest. The lawsuit says Williams is seeking more than $50,000 for each count. The City Attorney’s Office said it didn’t have a comment on the lawsuit.

