Minnesota to announce details of settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general and governor are preparing to announce details Wednesday of the settlement that the state reached just ahead of closing arguments last month in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. The state’s lawsuit was the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial but the terms had to be kept confidential for 30 days until the formal papers were filed publicly with the court. Juul has faced thousands of lawsuits nationwide related to its marketing tactics and youth vaping but most have settled, including dozens with other states and U.S. territories.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.