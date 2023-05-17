Ukraine’s foreign minister and visiting Chinese envoy discuss peace, but next steps unclear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister has met with a visiting Chinese mediator to discuss how to end Russia’s war. But no details were disclosed Wednesday and the next steps were unclear. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and envoy Li Hui held discussions over two days. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kuleba briefed the former Chinese ambassador to Moscow “about the principles of restoring a stable and just peace based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” The statement said that Kuleba repeated his government’s position that Ukraine wouldn’t accept any proposal involving the loss of its territories or the “freezing of the conflict.” There was no word on how Li responded to Kuleba.

