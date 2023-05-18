84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured. Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top. He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter on Thursday and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment. Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday. Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.

