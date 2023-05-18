Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have removed a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from the team’s annual Pride Night after opposition from conservative Catholic groups. The team announced Wednesday that the group, which primarily consists of men dressed as nuns, wouldn’t receive an award during the June 16 event, citing the “strong feelings” of people who were offended. The California-based Sisters raise money for charities and engage in various activities with a mission statement to “promote human rights and respect for diversity.” But opponents say they mock the Catholic faith. On Thursday, the group said it wasn’t anti-Catholic and accused the Dodgers of capitulating to what it called “hateful and misleading information from people outside their community.”

