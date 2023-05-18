Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. Tech consultant Nima Momeni appeared in court Thursday and his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. Prosecutors say Momeni stabbed Lee three times on April 4 following an apparent dispute over Momeni’s sister. Defense attorney Paula Canny told reporters the two had an argument but that Momeni’s actions were both a measure of self-defense and an accident. She says Momeni didn’t know that Lee had been mortally wounded.

