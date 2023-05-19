Brittney Griner set for first WNBA game since detainment in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. It’s the first regular-season game for Griner since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December after she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap.

