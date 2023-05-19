Utah police: Man admits killing wife, visiting in-laws, surrenders

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law. Layton police say 34-year-old Jeremy Bailey called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton. Police say the bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, and in-laws Becky and Donald Stevens, were found inside the house where Bailey lived with Anastasia Stevens. Three family dogs also were killed. Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf. Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles north of Salt Lake City.

