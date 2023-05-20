NFL great Jim Brown sought solutions in a lifetime devoted to activism

In many ways, Jim Brown used his platform as one of the greatest football players of all time to fight for people very much like him. They were people who were unsatisfied with the status quo and tired of the withering degradation of racial inequality. Brown, who died this week, was an activist on par with Olympic fist-raisers John Carlos and Tommie Smith, or with Bill Russell or Muhammad Ali. One of his good friends, longtime civil rights activist Harry Edwards, says Brown will go down as one of the great social warriors due to his unwavering commitment to finding solutions for the problems that wracked inner-city youth.

