Volcanic ash from Popocatepetl temporarily shuts down Mexico City airports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s two main airports temporarily resumed operations after shutting down for a few hours due to ash spewing from Popocatepetl volcano, located 45 miles southeast of the country’s capital. The city’s Benito Juarez International airport suspended operations at 4:25 a.m. local time and resumed operations at 10 a.m., after removing volcanic ashes, checking the runways and verifying favorable wind conditions, the airport said on Twitter. The new Felipe Angeles airport, located north of Mexico City and operated by a military-led company, shut down operations shortly after, and remained five hours without service.

