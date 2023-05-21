Stepping into Spielberg’s shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure

CANNES, France (AP) — “Dial of Destiny” is the first Indiana Jones film without Spielberg behind the camera. After years of development, Spielberg and Lucasfilm decided to pass the reigns to James Mangold, the “Ford vs. Ferrari” filmmaker. He was 18 years old when he saw “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in a Hudson Valley theater on opening day in 1981. Mangold was tasked with not only restoring the luster of one of the most beloved film series but giving Harrison Ford a poignant send-off.

