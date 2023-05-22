4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead

SANGER, Calif. (AP) — The body of a 4-year-old boy has been recovered from a surging California river. a day after his 8-year-old sister died when the siblings were swept away by the current. The Kings River has been closed to recreational use because of high water levels. The Fresno County Sheriff’s office says the children, who weren’t wearing life jackets, entered the river with their mother and another adult on Sunday. The sheriff’s office says there are numerous closure signs at the river, which has been off limits since March 14 because heavy winter storms and melting snow created hazardous conditions.

