UK minister Braverman denies ‘untoward’ meddling over speeding ticket

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister has brushed off reports that she tried to pull strings after getting a speeding ticket. Home Secretary Suella Braverman insisted that “nothing untoward” had gone on after she was caught speeding last year. Braverman was Britain’s attorney general at the time. She said: “I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I took the points” on her license. The Sunday Times reported that Braverman had asked civil servants to arrange a private speed-awareness session for her, rather than the usual group course for drivers who commit minor offenses. Braverman declined to confirm or deny that she’d asked civil servants to intervene.

