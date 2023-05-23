Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys general across the U.S. have joined a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix against Avid Telecom, its owner and the company’s vice president. The lawsuit says Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies as well as private companies. Avid Telecom’s owner has a phone listing in Tucson, Arizona, but didn’t return a call seeking comment on the lawsuit.

