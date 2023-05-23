Millennial Money: How to pick a socially responsible bank
By CHANELLE BESSETTE of NerdWallet
Now is a great time to look for a bank or credit union that aligns with your values. Whether you care about fighting climate change or supporting community development and racial equity, there are financial institutions that want to use your money to create a more sustainable and fair world. You can find these banks and credit unions by searching for third-party certifications, mission statements and impact reports as well as by keeping your money local. Consumers have a lot of choices, which means your money has a lot of power.