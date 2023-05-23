Walmart to pay California $500,000 in settlement over sale of brass knuckles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Walmart will pay half a million dollars in civil penalties to the state of California over allegations that it was selling and allowing third-party vendors to sell brass knuckles on its website. State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Tuesday. Brass knuckles are illegal weapons in many states, including California. Bonta says investigators found approximately 250 products that could be classified as brass knuckles on Walmart’s website, 60% of which were sold directly by the company. Walmart said it didn’t violate any state laws but believed a settlement was in everyone’s best interest.

