Exonerated member of “Central Park Five” takes lead in New York City Council primary

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was part of a group of teenagers wrongly accused and imprisoned for the rape of a woman in Central Park has taken a commanding lead in a Democratic primary for a New York City Council seat. Yusef Salaam faced state Assembly members Al Taylor and Inez Dickens in the race. Two decades ago, Salaam and four other men known as the Central Park Five were exonerated by DNA evidence. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race and the outcome might not be certain for days because of New York’s ranked choice voting rules. That system kicks in if no candidate claims more than 50% of the total vote. With about 95% of votes counted, Salaam had a little less than 51% of the vote early Wednesday.

