Prosecutors want to dismiss some charges for former Atlanta official in corruption case

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors said in a court filing that they to want dismiss convictions for wire fraud and to resentence a former high-ranking Atlanta city official. Mitzi Bickers is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence stemming from an investigation into corruption at City Hall. Bickers, who served as director of human services under former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, was convicted on multiple charges last year. She has appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seeking a new trial. In a filing with the appeals court Friday, prosecutors rejected most of Bickers’ arguments, but they did ask that the case be sent back to the lower court for dismissal of four wire fraud charges and a limited resentencing.

