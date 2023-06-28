Belarusian leader approved forced transfers of Ukrainian children, says opposition figure

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian opposition figure says that he has provided the International Criminal Court with materials that allegedly detail President Alexander Lukashenko’s involvement in the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus. Moscow has used the territory of its dependent ally for invading Ukraine, maintained its troops there and declared the deployment of some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. Former Culture Minister Pavel Latushka said Tuesday that the materials he handed over to The Hague court demonstrate that Ukrainian children from at least 15 Russia-occupied Ukrainian cities have been forcibly moved to Belarus with Lukashenko’s approval. The court’s prosecution office on Wednesday didn’t immediately confirm receipt of the materials described by Latushka.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.