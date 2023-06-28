Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., maverick senator during Watergate, dies at 92
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut governor Lowell P. Weicker Jr., has died following a short illness. He was 92. Weicker’s death was announced Wednesday by his family. Weicker was a freshman Republican senator when he gained national prominence for his tough questioning of Nixon administration officials during the Watergate hearings in 1973. In his single term as governor, elected as an independent candidate, Weicker restructured Connecticut’s revenue system, shepherding in a new income tax despite strong and vocal opposition from many taxpayers.