Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a murder-for-hire plot against a girl with whom he had exchanged sexually explicit videos and images. John Michael Musbach was ordered Tuesday to serve more than six years. Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old Haddonfield man used a site on the darknet that claimed to offer contract killings in return for payment in cryptocurrency. The site turned out to be a scam, and Musbach eventually didn’t go through with the hit. Authorities learned of the plot when an informant provided messages between Musbach and the website.

