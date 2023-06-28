Michigan Legislature approves ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is set to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors after the state Senate sent the legislation to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Tuesday. The bills would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging youths in the scientifically discredited practice of trying to “convert” people who are LGBTQ+ to heterosexuality and traditional gender expectations. Whitmer has previously called the therapy a “dangerous practice” and in 2021 signed an executive directive prohibiting the use of state and federal funds for the practice. The Michigan Senate approved the ban with one Republican siding with Democrats after the state House approved it earlier this month.

