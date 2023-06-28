Russia outlaws critical news outlet as ‘undesirable’ in continued crackdown on dissent
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have declared a news outlet critical of the Kremlin an “undesirable” organization, effectively banning it from operating in Russia as part of a continued crackdown on dissent. Novaya Gazeta Europe is an offshoot of the prominent independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta that was stripped of its media license last year. Prosecutor General’s office accused the outlet of “creating and disseminating materials to the detriment of the interests” of Russia. Labeling the publication “undesirable” outlaws its operation in Russia and exposes its journalists, others working with it and its donors to criminal charges.