Shortening of internet gambling future stuns Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos are trying to understand why New Jersey lawmakers plan to drastically shorten the length of time that internet gambling can be conducted in the state. A state Assembly panel on Tuesday amended a bill that would have extended internet gambling for another decade. Instead, the panel shortened that time frame to just two years. No explanation was given, and top Democratic leaders did not respond to requests for comment. There was speculation among Atlantic City casino and political officials that the move might represent potential leverage over the city in terms of the amount of gambling taxes collected by the state in the future.

