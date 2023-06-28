Tour de France riders won’t face automatic exclusion in case of COVID-19 positive test

Tour de France riders who test positive for COVID-19 won’t be automatically expelled from the race. The International Cycling Union says the health risks linked to the coronavirus are currently extremely low in the peloton. Health passes, vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 tests prior to participation in competitions are no longer required of teams. The decision to exclude a rider if one or a team member tests positive for the virus will be taken collectively by the team’s doctor, the Tour de France coronavirus coordinator and the UCI medical director.

