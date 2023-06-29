2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February. The Recording Academy announced several key dates ahead of its 66th annual show honoring the best in music. CBS will air the main ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 4 from Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony will feature several new changes. It will feature three new categories: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album. The academy has also enacted new rules governing artificial intelligence in nominated music. The Grammy nominations will be announced on Nov. 10.

