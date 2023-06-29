Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia. The nearly 20-minute conversation addressed those matters. But it also veered heavily into topics like criticism of the media and light-hearted discussion of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.