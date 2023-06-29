Muslim pilgrims take part in symbolic stoning of the devil as Hajj pilgrimage winds down

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslim pilgrims are casting stones at pillars representing the devil during the final days of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This year’s pilgrimage was the first in three years to be held without coronavirus restrictions and drew over 1.8 million Muslims from all corners of the Earth. The pilgrimage to Mecca is one of the five pillars of Islam, required of all Muslims at least once in their lives if they are able. For the pilgrims, it is a deeply spiritual journey that wipes away sins and affirms the unity of the worldwide Muslim community. On Thursday, pilgrims again braved intense heat to cast stones at pillars outside Mecca, a reenactment of the story of the Prophet Ibrahim resisting the devil’s temptation.

By BASSAM HATOUM and LUJAIN JO Associated Press

